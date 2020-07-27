  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2020 Expected Soon, Date Not Finalised

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2020 Expected Soon, Date Not Finalised

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the expected dates for MSBSHSE HSC Results said that the SSC 10th results will be released by the end of July.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:26 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra SSC Result Date Not Fixed Yet: Board Official
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020: Over 17 Lakh Students Await Results
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2020 Date: Results Will Be Declared In July
Live
MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
MPBSE Result 2020: MP Board 12th Result Today, Check at mpresults.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow, Where And How To Check
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2020 Expected Soon, Date Not Finalised
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date yet to be finalised
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 this week. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the expected dates for MSBSHSE HSC Results said that the SSC Result 2020 will be released by the end of July. However, an MSBSHSE official told NDTV that “the board is yet to decide the final date for releasing the result”. MSBSHSE had conducted the SSC exams in March for more than 17 lakh students.

The Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be held between March 3 and March 23 but, On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, was postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. MSBSHSE later announced that marking in these papers will be done based on the average marks students have procured in the exams they have written.

MSBSHSE, in a notification, said: "Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects."

Once released, students can access the SSC Result 2020 through the board’s official websites: mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The board has already declared the Class 12 HSC results last week. This year, a total of 14,13,687 appeared in the Maharashtra HSC exam out of which 12,81712 students have passed. The overall passing percentage was recorded at 90.66 %.

Click here for more Education News
MSBSHSE Result Maharashtra SSC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Laptop Scheme For Meritorious Students To Start Again: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Laptop Scheme For Meritorious Students To Start Again: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
Live | MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
Class 12th Student In Seventh Heaven After Call From PM Modi
Class 12th Student In Seventh Heaven After Call From PM Modi
Chhattisgarh: Various Entrance Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19
Chhattisgarh: Various Entrance Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19
SRCC Cut Off 2020: Know Category And Round-Wise Cut Off Marks For UG Admissions
SRCC Cut Off 2020: Know Category And Round-Wise Cut Off Marks For UG Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................