Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date yet to be finalised

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 this week. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the expected dates for MSBSHSE HSC Results said that the SSC Result 2020 will be released by the end of July. However, an MSBSHSE official told NDTV that “the board is yet to decide the final date for releasing the result”. MSBSHSE had conducted the SSC exams in March for more than 17 lakh students.

The Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be held between March 3 and March 23 but, On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, was postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. MSBSHSE later announced that marking in these papers will be done based on the average marks students have procured in the exams they have written.

MSBSHSE, in a notification, said: "Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects."

Once released, students can access the SSC Result 2020 through the board’s official websites: mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The board has already declared the Class 12 HSC results last week. This year, a total of 14,13,687 appeared in the Maharashtra HSC exam out of which 12,81712 students have passed. The overall passing percentage was recorded at 90.66 %.