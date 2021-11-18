  • Home
Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: Eligible students can apply for the exam on the official website of the board, mahahsscboard.in. The last date to apply for Maharashtra board 10th exam 2022 is December 9.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 11:05 am IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 registration begins today at mahahsscboard.in (representational)

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin online registration for the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022 today, November 18. Applications can be submitted on the official website of the board, mahahsscboard.in. The last date to apply for Maharashtra board 10th exam 2022 is December 9. However, forms can be submitted between December 20 and 28 by paying a late fee.

"Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online mahahsscboard.in online from 18th November,” Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

Candidates can read the notification on the board website to find more details regarding the application process.

How To Register For Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022

  1. Visit the board website

  2. Click on the registration link

  3. Enter the required information and fill the application form

  4. Upload documents

  5. Pay the registration fee

This year, the Maharashtra board did not conduct SSC and HSC examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were prepared using an alternative assessment criteria taking into consideration students’ performance in the past examinations.

