Maharashtra Class 10 SSC exams assessment criteria released

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced the Class 10 evaluation criteria. All students who were to appear for Class 10 (SSC) exams will be promoted to the next class without exams, and marks will be awarded on the basis of the marks secured in internal examinations of Class 9 and 10, State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. Maharashtra SSC board exams were cancelled due to a spike in Covid cases across the state. “Given the pandemic situation and following the cancellation of state board exams for Class 10, the government has permitted the board to pass all Class 10 students studying in schools affiliated to it, with internal assessments being done at school level,” Varsha Gaikwad said.

“The policy for scoring and tabulation of marks for Class 10 students based on school-level assessments has also been finalised after deliberations with all the stakeholders,” she added.

10 Points

Maharashtra SSC students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject.

Final Class 10 results will be based on subject-wise marks scored by a candidate in:

a) Internal written evaluation conducted during the year (30 marks).

b) Homework / oral exam / practical / internal assignments as per board's policy (20 marks).

c) final results of Class 9 (50 marks).

The assessments used for tabulating marks of Class 9 will have taken place almost entirely during pre-Covid times and the corresponding results are verifiable.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will have the opportunity to appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the Maharashtra SSC board after the conditions become more conducive to hold board exams.

A result committee headed by the school Principal, Headmaster comprising six teachers will be responsible for the finalization of Maha SSC results and safekeeping of records. “The task is challenging, but I'm confident that our schools, teachers will live up to the task,” Ms Gaikwad said.

Schools will be given timelines for various activities to allow the SSC board to declare results by June end.

The Maharashtra board will organize webinars, upload FAQs and set up helplines to give schools, teachers a detailed understanding of the assessment process.

Separate assessment plans have also been finalised for repeaters, private students and isolated candidates. The cancelled Maharashtra board exam of 2021 will not be counted in the two chances available under the Class Improvement Scheme.

A common entrance test (CET) for admission to Class 11 will be held, although it would be optional, the minister said. Those students, who appear for the CET, will be given priority in Class 11 admissions. Students from other education boards can also give this test, she added.

This two-hour-long exam will be based on the Class 10 syllabus, reports news agency PTI.

“I am confident that our schools and teachers will complete internal assessments with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency and care,” the education minister said.