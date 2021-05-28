Maharashtra to conduct common, optional entrance test for admission to junior colleges

The Maharashtra board has announced that Class 10 students can appear for Common Entrance Test (CETs) for admission to Class 11, or first-year junior colleges. The CETs, although optional, will ensure uniformity and comparability in the admission process and will also ensure fair play for students across all boards, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The government today, May 28, has announced the Class 10th Maharashtra SSC board evaluation criteria. All students who were due to appear for the Class 10th SSC exams will be promoted to the next class without exams, and marks will be awarded on the basis of the scores obtained in internal examinations of Classes 9 and 10.

The Optional CET, Ms Gaikwad said, will be held once the situation arising out of Covid improves. According to the school education minister, Maharashtra CET will be held for two hours’ duration and the questions will be multiple-choice for a total of 100 marks. The syllabus, Ms Gaikwad said, will be based on the Class 10 Maharashtra Board SSC curriculum.

For admissions to First-year junior colleges, students appearing for CET will be given preference for admissions on merit based on their CET scores. After these students, the candidates who have not taken the CET will be considered for admission on the basis of the Maharashtra SSC 10th results.