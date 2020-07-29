Maharashtra SSC 2020: MSBSHE Class 10 Result Declared, 95.30 Percent Students Pass

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra SSC 2020 result.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra SSC 2020 result today. The Maharashtra 10th result has been announced in a press conference. The students can access the result online on the official website at around 1 pm.

95.30 percent students have qualified for higher education, with Konkan region recording the best performance in the SSC results with 98.77 per cent.

Here are the region-wise pass percentage of Maharashtra SSC result 2020:

Konkan: 98.77%

Pune: 97.34%

Nagpur: 93.84%

Amravati: 95.14%

Latur: 93.09%

Aurangabad: 92%

15,75,103 candidates passed the examination, wherein, the total no of girls passed is 7,34,491 girls as that of 8,40,612 boys.

75.86 percent students re-appearing in the Maharashtra SSC examinations qualified for the higher education and 83.75 percent students passed in the private segment.

As per reports, nearly 17 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra Board 10th exam this year.

Maharashtra SSC exams were held in the month of March, however, the examinations had to be postponed by the Board owing to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

Students will be able to check their result on the board's official results portal, 'mahresult.nic.in', and other private result websites.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC 2020 Result on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Examination Result 2020’

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out, if needed.

The board had declared that the evaluation of the cancelled papers will be done based on the average marks of the papers for which examination was conducted.

MSBSHSE has already declared the HSC results on July 16. This year, 12,81,712 or 90.66 percent students have passed in Class 12 final exams, qualifying for higher education.