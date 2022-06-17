Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MSBSHSE Results

List of websites to check Maharashtra SSC result

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: The Maharashtra Board SSC (Class 10) result 2022 will be declared today, June 17. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC results 2022 at 1 PM on the official websites-- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 exam online for students at 1 pm," the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Students can check the Class 10th Maharashtra SSC result 2022 by visiting the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. Enter all the required credentials. MSBSHSE Class 10 board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Websites

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

result.mh-ssc.ac.in

mahahsscboard.in

More than 16 lakh candidates registered for the Maharashtra Board 10th exams this year. The MSBSHSE SSC exams 2022 were conducted between March 15 and April 4.