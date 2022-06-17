  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MSBSHSE Results

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MSBSHSE Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC results 2022 at 1 PM on the official websites-- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 10:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks; Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Results
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MSBSHSE Results
List of websites to check Maharashtra SSC result

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: The Maharashtra Board SSC (Class 10) result 2022 will be declared today, June 17. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC results 2022 at 1 PM on the official websites-- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 exam online for students at 1 pm," the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Students can check the Class 10th Maharashtra SSC result 2022 by visiting the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. Enter all the required credentials. MSBSHSE Class 10 board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Websites

  • mahresult.nic.in

  • sscresult.mkcl.org

  • maharashtraeducation.com

  • result.mh-ssc.ac.in

  • mahahsscboard.in

More than 16 lakh candidates registered for the Maharashtra Board 10th exams this year. The MSBSHSE SSC exams 2022 were conducted between March 15 and April 4.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Class 10 result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates: WBJEEB To Announce Result Today; Websites To Check
Live | WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates: WBJEEB To Announce Result Today; Websites To Check
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
First Day Of Karnataka CET Conducted Smoothly: Minister Ashwath Narayan
First Day Of Karnataka CET Conducted Smoothly: Minister Ashwath Narayan
Schools Need To Prepare Strategies To Bridge Learning Gap Created By Covid: Manish Sisodia
Schools Need To Prepare Strategies To Bridge Learning Gap Created By Covid: Manish Sisodia
WBJEE 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
WBJEE 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................