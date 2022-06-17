Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Maharashtra SSC result at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday, June 17 announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam result. A total of 96.94 per cent students cleared the SSC exam successfully. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live

The SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. The students can download their SSC provisional scorecard on other websites- sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

The students can use their roll number, mother's name to download the SSC provisional scorecard. Once downloaded, take a print out for further reference. They need to obtain a minimum 35 per cent marks to clear the SSC, 10th exam. Those who could not clear their paper can apply for scrutiny or compartment exam. The dates for SSC scrutiny exam will be notified soon.

Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 99.95 per cent. Meanwhile, in the HSC exam result 2022 declared on June 8, the overall pass percentage was 94.22 per cent.