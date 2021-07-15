Maharashtra SSC result date and time confirmed

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 10, or SSC result, tomorrow, July 16 at 1 pm. The Maharashtra 10th result date and time was confirmed by the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. As Class 10th Maharashtra exams were cancelled due to the Covid crisis, SSC results will be derived on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in Class 9 exams and internal assessments of Class 10.

As per Class 10th Maharashtra board assessment criteria, students of the cancelled biard exams will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, while 50 marks will be derived from Class 9 performance., 30 marks will be from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks for practical or homework or assignments.

Last year, the Maharashtra board SSC results were declared on July 29 and the overall pass percentage was 95.30 per cent.

Students who had previously cleared elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional marks in Class 10 Maharashtra board SSC results, as per the state board’s existing policies. Students who had qualified in the elementary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional marks on the basis of elementary exam grades.

Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result from any of the following websites: