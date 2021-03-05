Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams

The Maharashtra government has formed a 10-member committee to establish protocols to hold Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations with respect to the COVID-19 norms. The Class 10 exams also called Secondary School Certificate and Class 12 exams also called Higher Secondary Certificate will be held in April and May.

Class 10 board exams will be from April 29 to May 20 and Class 12 board exams will be from April 23 to May 21.

Maharashtra State School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad informed about the COVID-19 advisory committee which would lay down the health protocols to conduct the state board examinations next month.

She took to her Twitter account to inform “On the background of COVID-19, an advisory committee has been set up to decide the necessary measures while conducting Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) examinations”.

She also informed that the health committee held its first meeting today to discuss the health protocols for the examinations.

कोविड - १९ च्या पार्श्वभूमीवर उच्च माध्यमिक प्रमाणपत्र (इ. १२ वी) व माध्यमिक शालांत प्रमाणपत्र (इ. १० वी) परीक्षांचे आयोजन करताना आवश्यक उपाययोजना निश्चितीसाठी सल्लागार समिती स्थापन करण्यात आली आहे. सदर समितीची प्रथम बैठक आज राज्यमंडळ, पुणे येथे घेण्यात आली.@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/nrGpoIpv4A — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 5, 2021

Ms Gaikwad had earlier announced the Class 10 and Class 12 exams schedule. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28. The results will be declared by July-end for Class 12 and August-end for Class 10.