  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams

Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams

The Maharashtra government has formed a 10-member committee to establish protocols to hold Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations with respect to the COVID-19 norms.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 8:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 12, 10 To Begin On April 23, 29
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Released
JEE Main 2021 May Exam Dates Clash With Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams
Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule
Maharashtra SSC Exams 2021 After May 1, HSC After April 15: Official
October Exams For Classes 10 And 12 Postponed In Maharashtra
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra government has formed a 10-member committee to establish protocols to hold Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations with respect to the COVID-19 norms. The Class 10 exams also called Secondary School Certificate and Class 12 exams also called Higher Secondary Certificate will be held in April and May.

Read More|| Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Released

Class 10 board exams will be from April 29 to May 20 and Class 12 board exams will be from April 23 to May 21.

Maharashtra State School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad informed about the COVID-19 advisory committee which would lay down the health protocols to conduct the state board examinations next month.

She took to her Twitter account to inform “On the background of COVID-19, an advisory committee has been set up to decide the necessary measures while conducting Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) examinations”.

She also informed that the health committee held its first meeting today to discuss the health protocols for the examinations.

Ms Gaikwad had earlier announced the Class 10 and Class 12 exams schedule. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28. The results will be declared by July-end for Class 12 and August-end for Class 10.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Board Maharashtra Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Revises Board Exam Dates For Few Class 10, 12 Subjects
CBSE Revises Board Exam Dates For Few Class 10, 12 Subjects
Delhi University Features In QS Subject Ranking 2021
Delhi University Features In QS Subject Ranking 2021
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education
Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education
40 Scholars From Six Countries Awarded India Science And Research Fellowship
40 Scholars From Six Countries Awarded India Science And Research Fellowship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................