Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka

The Maharashtra government will set up a Marathi medium college in Kolhapur for the Marathi- speaking people residing in the border areas of Karnataka, a minister said on Tuesday. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, in a statement here, said the decision has been taken with a view to cater to the educational needs of the Marathi-speaking population residing in the neighbouring state.

He said the new state-run college will be a sub-centre of the Shivaji University at Kolhapur. The Kolhapur district collector will provide a five-acre plot for the proposed college following which all necessary official permissions will be given, Samant said. The college will start functioning from the next academic year, the release said.

A committee headed by Shivaji University Vice Chancellor Nitin Karmalkarwill work out the modalities for establishing the educational institute, it added. The border areas of Karnataka have a sizeable Marathi- speaking population.