Maharashtra school reopening date on June 15

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen after summer break from June 15, 2022, state Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad said today. Schools will function with all Covid safety protocols in place, the minister added, saying that teachers and staff are advised to take precautionary dose of Covid vaccine. Summer vacation for students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 in Maharashtra started on May 2.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra School Education Minister said: “It's school time again!! After the summer break, our schools are ready to welcome students back from the 15th of June in a safe, wholesome atmosphere. So students, set your alarm clocks, pack your bags and get ready.”

It's school time again!! After the summer break, our schools are ready to welcome students back from the 15th of June in a safe, wholesome atmosphere. So students, set your alarm clocks, pack your bags and get ready. #BacktoSchool #SchoolReopening @MahaDGIPR @scertmaha pic.twitter.com/puKP7bDMoS — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2022

The state government has planned a “fun-filled” first day of school and all schools have been asked to organise events and celebrations to welcome students on June 15, the minister said.

Saying that health and well-being of students is priority and all attempts will be made to make up for the learning loss, Ms Gaikwad added: “Schools will function with all COVID safety protocols in place,teachers and staff are advised to take precautionary dose of Covid vaccine. Health and well being of students is our priority. All attempts will be made to ease students into their schedule and make up for any learning loss”

“To uphold every child's right to education,we should strive for zero tolerance against school drop outs. As a step in this direction, we've asked local authorities to conduct detailed surveys to identify students who have dropped out and bring them back to school,” she added.