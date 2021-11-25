Maharashtra Schools For Classes 1 to 7 To Reopen From December 1, Says Varsha Gaikwad

  • Home
The schools will be reopened for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and from classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 5:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The schools will be reopening from December 1
Image credit: PTI/ FILE

Maharashtra Schools Reopening: The schools in Maharashtra will be reopened from December 1. The schools will be reopened for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and from classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today.


The schools, though opened for physical classes from October 4, were closed for Diwali celebrations from October 28 to November 10. “All pre-primary to higher secondary schools affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will have Diwali holidays from October 28 to November 10, 2021. During this period, online teaching by schools will also be closed. Happy Diwali to all," Gaikwad said.

The decision to reopen schools in Maharashtra was taken last month after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department. More than 70 per cent of parents wanted schools to reopen, the minister said earlier.

