  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 to 7 In Nashik city From December 13

Maharashtra: Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 to 7 In Nashik city From December 13

As per an official release, there are 1,85,279 students in Classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 9, 2021 9:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

#BackToSchool: Reopen Delhi Schools, Parents Demand On Twitter
Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 Dates; Important Points For Parents
Cyclone Jawad: Odisha Orders Closure Of Schools In 19 Districts For Today
All Puducherry Schools To Resume For Classes 1-8 From Monday
Maharashtra To Waive Board Exam Fee For Students Who Lost Their Parents To Covid-19
Schools In 4 NCR Districts Of Haryana Shut Until Further Notice Due To Air Pollution
Maharashtra: Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 to 7 In Nashik city From December 13
PTI/ FILE
Image credit: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided not to start schools from Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction on December 1
Nashik:

Schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's Nashik city, which were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from December 13, an official said on Thursday. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided not to start schools from Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction on December 1 in view of the possible threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As per an official release, there are 1,85,279 students in Classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes. Earlier in September, schools reopened for Classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and Classes 8 to 11 in urban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed).

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Parliament Passes Bill To Enhance Status Of Six More Institutes Of Pharma Education, Research
Parliament Passes Bill To Enhance Status Of Six More Institutes Of Pharma Education, Research
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
IIT-Kanpur Placement 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore Received By Day 8
IIT-Kanpur Placement 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore Received By Day 8
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For CW Document Submission
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For CW Document Submission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................