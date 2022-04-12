  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Summer Vacation For Students Of Classes 1 To 9, 11 From May 2 To June 12

Maharashtra: Summer Vacation For Students Of Classes 1 To 9, 11 From May 2 To June 12

The Maharashtra government has issued a circular, announcing summer vacation for students of Classes I to IX and XI from May 2 to June 12.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 8:04 am IST | Source: PTI
Careers In Space Sciences View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court Seeks Response From KV On PIL For Special Instructors For Students With Disabilities
Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: Admissions To Nursery, KG, Class 1 Begin Today; Important Documents, Other details
Manish Sisodia Hits Out At BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Government For Allowing Private Schools To Hike Fees
Boys At Greater Risk Of Repeating Grades, Failing To Complete Education Than Girls: UNESCO Report
Astronomical laboratories in Uttar Pradesh Government Schools Capture Imagination Of Young And Old Alike
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Date Extended
Maharashtra: Summer Vacation For Students Of Classes 1 To 9, 11 From May 2 To June 12
Maharashtra: Summer vacation for classes 1 to 9, 11 from May 2
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a circular, announcing summer vacation for students of Classes I to IX and XI from May 2 to June 12. According to the circular issued by the state's school education department, the next academic session in the state will begin on June 13 except in Vidarbha, where the educational institutes will reopen on June 27 owing to high day temperatures in the region during the period.

The results of Classes I to Class IX and XI examinations will be declared on April 30 or during the vacation period, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
summer vacation Maharashtra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Shillong Inaugurates 10th Batch Of PG Programme For Executives
IIM Shillong Inaugurates 10th Batch Of PG Programme For Executives
JNTU Anantapur Announces BTech, BPharm Semester 1 Results 2022; How To Check
JNTU Anantapur Announces BTech, BPharm Semester 1 Results 2022; How To Check
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 English Exam 2022: Check Specimen Question Paper
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 English Exam 2022: Check Specimen Question Paper
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022 To Be Held From July 4; Important Details On Application Process
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022 To Be Held From July 4; Important Details On Application Process
Foreign languages, Tamil Engineering Diplomas And More For Tamil Nadu Students
Foreign languages, Tamil Engineering Diplomas And More For Tamil Nadu Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................