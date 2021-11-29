Maharashtra Schools To Run In Shifts, For 3-4 Hours: Varsha Gaikwad On Covid Guidelines

Maharashtra Schools reopening from Classes1 onwards from December 1

Maharashtra schools will reopen for Classes 1 onwards from December 1. Schools will run in shifts of 3 to 4 hours and students will be called in stages. School authorities will have to ensure that only 15 to 20 students are accommodated in a classroom. Schools for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and from classes 1 to 7 in urban areas will reopen from Wednesday.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad has shared a communique and wrote on Twitter: "We are happy to welcome students from Std 1 onwards #BackToSchool on Dec 1. Safe resumption of schools is being considered to ensure all students have equal access to education amidst the pandemic. "

We are happy to welcome students from Std 1 onwards #BackToSchool on Dec 1. Safe resumption of schools is being considered to ensure all students have equal access to education amidst the pandemic. @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @scertmaha @MahaDGIPR @msbshse @Balbharati_MSBT pic.twitter.com/vXjJbpASxH — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) November 29, 2021

Maharashtra School Reopening Guidelines

Vaccination of both teaching and non teaching staff is mandatory. The authorities have to ensure full vaccination of the staff.

Parents will not be allowed inside the school premises

Schools will be conducted in stages to ensure social distancing

Students and staff should follow the COVID-19 protocols and wear mask, use sanitisers, and ensure social distancing.

Schools are allowed to accommodate students in a way that each Class has 15 to 20 students at a time and one students should sit on a single seat.

If any student is found symptomatic he or she should be taken to the school head and their should be a separate medical treatment facility in the school.

Students will have to wash hands time to time and use face mask.

Maharashtra government decided to reopen schools after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department which stated that more than 70 per cent parents want schools to be reopened.