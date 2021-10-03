  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow, Varsha Gaikwad Says Coordination Important

Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow, Varsha Gaikwad Says Coordination Important

The minister said Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will prepare an action plan and help officials overcome any hurdles in resuming physical classes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 3, 2021 3:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From October 4
Kerala To Reopen Colleges For Vaccinated Students From October 18; Schools From November 1
NDMC To Re-Engage 667 Contract Teachers In Its Primary Schools
Students To Pay Full Fees; Schools Can't Stop Them From Writing Exams: Calcutta HC
Haryana School Students To Get Rs 5 Lakh For Climbing Highest Mountain Peaks: Chief Minister
Rajasthan Schools To Follow Winter Timings From October 16
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow, Varsha Gaikwad Says Coordination Important
Maharashtra schools will reopen tomorrow, October 4

Maharashtra school reopening news: For a smooth transition of teaching-learning activities to offline classes, “effective coordination” between education, health departments, and local administration will have to be maintained, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. Schools across Maharashtra will reopen tomorrow, October 4. In rural areas, schools will reopen for Classes 5 to 12 and in urban areas, schools will reopen for Classes 8 to 12.

Ms Gaikwad yesterday held a review meeting with the state Education Department.

“With schools reopening Monday onwards,held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help,” Ms Gaikwad later tweeted.

The minister said Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will prepare an action plan and help officials overcome any hurdles in resuming physical classes.

“I have instructed education officers to personally visit schools and monitor reopenings...For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half,” the minister said.

It is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes and if they do, they will have to bring consent letters from parents.

“Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister had said last month.

The decision to reopen schools in Maharashtra was taken last month after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department.

More than 70 per cent of parents wanted schools to reopen, according to the minister.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

Education News Maharashtra schools COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2021 Live: Paper 2 Begins, Paper 1 Was
Live | JEE Advanced 2021 Live: Paper 2 Begins, Paper 1 Was "Moderate" With "Slight Change"
JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 1 Analysis: “Moderate” Paper With “Slight Change”, Say Experts
JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 1 Analysis: “Moderate” Paper With “Slight Change”, Say Experts
Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From October 4
Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From October 4
DU UG Admission 2021 Against First Cut-Off List Begins Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2021 Against First Cut-Off List Begins Tomorrow
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Entrance Exam Today In 2 Shifts
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Entrance Exam Today In 2 Shifts
.......................... Advertisement ..........................