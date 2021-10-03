Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow, Varsha Gaikwad Says Coordination Important

Maharashtra schools will reopen tomorrow, October 4

Maharashtra school reopening news: For a smooth transition of teaching-learning activities to offline classes, “effective coordination” between education, health departments, and local administration will have to be maintained, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. Schools across Maharashtra will reopen tomorrow, October 4. In rural areas, schools will reopen for Classes 5 to 12 and in urban areas, schools will reopen for Classes 8 to 12.

Ms Gaikwad yesterday held a review meeting with the state Education Department.

“With schools reopening Monday onwards,held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help,” Ms Gaikwad later tweeted.

The minister said Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will prepare an action plan and help officials overcome any hurdles in resuming physical classes.

“I have instructed education officers to personally visit schools and monitor reopenings...For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half,” the minister said.

It is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes and if they do, they will have to bring consent letters from parents.

“Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister had said last month.

The decision to reopen schools in Maharashtra was taken last month after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department.

More than 70 per cent of parents wanted schools to reopen, according to the minister.