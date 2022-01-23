Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow; 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know

Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Schools across Maharashtra will reopen tomorrow, January 24, for physical classes. The Maharashtra government has allowed students of Classes 1-12 and pre primary students to attend offline classes. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools will ensure adherence to the Covid protocols to ensure safety of students. Local authorities have been empowered to take the final call regarding reopening of schools.

Ahead of Maharashtra schools reopening, here are a few things parents and students should know.

On Maharashtra school reopening, local authorities can access the COVID-19 situation and take the decision. “We are committed to safe resumption of schools in the state. The decision has been taken following detailed deliberations with the Hon'ble @CMOMaharashtra, cabinet colleagues,the paediatric task force & education experts. In these areas, the local administration is empowered to assess and take decisions regarding safe resumption of schools,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The school education minister said teachers and parents wanted schools to reopen. “During our continued dialogue with parents & teachers we received consistent feedback about restarting physical classes along with online education for better learning outcomes. During my recent interaction with Collectors/CEOs, a similar view was expressed,” Ms Gaikwad said.

However, according to a survey, 62 per cent parents are not willing to send their children to schools from January 24. The findings were based on a survey conducted by the online community platform LocalCircle across tier 1, tier 2-3 and tier 4 cities of the state that received 4,976 responses.

Consent of parents will be mandatory for attendance when schools in Maharashtra reopen. “Consent of parents is important for attendance. Parents are also requested to not send students to school if they are unwell. Schools to ensure isolation facilities in case any student shows symptoms,” the minister had earlier said.