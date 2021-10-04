Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today, Attendance Not Mandatory

  • Home
Maharashtra school reopening news: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, after announcing the date for school reopening in Maharashtra, said attending offline classes is not mandatory and students who wish to, will have to bring consent from their parents.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 4, 2021 8:54 am IST

Maharashtra schools are reopening today, October 4 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra school reopening date: Schools across Maharashtra are reopening today. Many students will be returning after a year-and-a-half as schools were closed in 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural areas, schools have been permitted to reopen for Classes 5 to 12 and in urban areas, they can call students of Classes 8 to 12 for physical teaching-learning activities. However, it is up to students and parents if they want to go for offline classes as attendance is not mandatory.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, after announcing the date for school reopening in Maharashtra, said attending offline classes is not mandatory and students who wish to, will have to bring consent from their parents.

The decision to reopen schools in Maharashtra, the minister said, was taken last month after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department. More than 70 per cent of parents wanted schools to reopen, according to the minister.

Ms Gaikwad had last week conducted a review meeting with senior officials of the education department to discuss school reopening in Maharashtra.

“With schools reopening Monday onwards,held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help,” Ms Gaikwad later tweeted.

The Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will prepare an action plan and help officials overcome any hurdles in resuming physical classes, the minister said.

“I have instructed education officers to personally visit schools and monitor reopenings...For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half,” Ms Gaikwad added.

