Maharashtra Schools To Reopen In October: Varsha Gaikwad

Image credit: twitter.com/ANI Maharashtra school reopening date announced

Maharashtra school reopening news: Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from October 4, the state’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. In rural areas, classes will resume for Classes 5 to 12 and in Urban areas, schools will reopen for Classes 8 to 12, the minister said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given approval for reopening schools in the state, the ministry said, according to ANI.

The Government is making efforts to bring back children to schools and local authorities have been given powers, Ms Gaikwad told ANI.

The Maharashtra government had earlier decided to resume physical teaching-learning from August 17 and released SOP for it. But the state’s task force on COVID-19 opposed the decision.

Ms Gaikwad had later said it is up to local officials to decide, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in an area, whether physical classes should resume at schools or not.

"There is no compulsion (on the state government's part) to reopen schools. The COVID task force members were not aware of our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). There will be a meeting again. Our (education department's) secretary is studying the SOP of the task force," Ms Gaikwad had said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that there was no coordination between the task force, education minister Gaikwad and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue, creating confusion.