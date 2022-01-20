  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-12 From Jan 24: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-12 From Jan 24: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra schools for students of classes 1 to 12 will reopen from January 24, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 1:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Last Date To Apply For PPC 2022 Today; More Than 9.35 Lakh Students Register So Far
Delhi Government Tells Schools To Promptly Share Documents Sought By Juvenile Justice Boards, CWCs
Andhra Pradesh Government Seeks Donations To Build School Infrastructure
Army's Help Brings Major Improvements In Government School Near LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch
Puducherry Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 31 Amid Covid Spike
Telangana To Introduce English Medium In Government Schools From Next Academic Year
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-12 From Jan 24: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra school reopening date announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra schools, closed earlier this month amid the COVID-19 crisis in the state, will reopen for students of classes 1 to 12 from January 24, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today. The announcement comes a few days after Health Minister Rajesh Tope saying the state government will take a call in the next 10-15 days for resuming physical classes across the state.

The Maharashtra government on January 8 ordered closure of schools in view of the increasing number of Covid cases in the state and amid fears of the Omicron variant. The government had ordered school closure till February 15.

However, following requests from parents and other stakeholders, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on January 16 hinted at reopening of educational institutions.

He said the final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Mr Tope had told reporters.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Maharashtra schools COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Pronounces Its Reason To Retain Old Reservation Criteria
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Pronounces Its Reason To Retain Old Reservation Criteria
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results
Updates On CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates; Here’s What We Know About Class 10, 12 Datesheets
Updates On CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates; Here’s What We Know About Class 10, 12 Datesheets
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Last Date To Apply For PPC 2022 Today; More Than 9.35 Lakh Students Register So Far
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Last Date To Apply For PPC 2022 Today; More Than 9.35 Lakh Students Register So Far
.......................... Advertisement ..........................