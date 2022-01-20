Maharashtra Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-12 From Jan 24: Varsha Gaikwad

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra school reopening date announced (representational)

Maharashtra schools, closed earlier this month amid the COVID-19 crisis in the state, will reopen for students of classes 1 to 12 from January 24, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today. The announcement comes a few days after Health Minister Rajesh Tope saying the state government will take a call in the next 10-15 days for resuming physical classes across the state.

The Maharashtra government on January 8 ordered closure of schools in view of the increasing number of Covid cases in the state and amid fears of the Omicron variant. The government had ordered school closure till February 15.

However, following requests from parents and other stakeholders, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on January 16 hinted at reopening of educational institutions.

He said the final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Mr Tope had told reporters.