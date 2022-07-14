Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Shut In Latur For Two Days Amid Rain Warning

  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 7:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

Latur:

In light of the forecast for rainfall and possibility of floods, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all schools in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday. Schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 12 on Friday and Saturday due to the forecast of rains by the weather department, Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal said.

As per the order, although schools will remain closed, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to be present in the premises, as the Disaster Management Act 2005 has been imposed in the district. The district has been witnessing incessant rains since the last few days.

The water level has risen in Manjara dam, as the catchment areas recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to the administration, the district has received an average of 38 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am, while the cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 345.9 mm.

Two gates of the Manjara barrage at Bhatangali village were opened on Wednesday and district officials have issued a warning to people living near the river bank, it was stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

