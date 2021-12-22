Maharashtra Schools May Be Shut Again If Omicron Cases Rise: Varsha Gaikwad

  • Home
Maharashtra schools that reopened from December 1 for most of the schools and from December 15 in Mumbai, might be ordered shut again if Omicron cases rise, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 12:08 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter @ANI
New Delhi:

Saying that the situation is being monitored, Ms Gaikwad said to ANI: “If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation.”

Schools in Maharashtra have been running in shifts of three to four hours and students are been called in groups, as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department which stated that more than 70 per cent parents want schools to be reopened.

While announcing the reopening of schools, Varsha Gaikwad said, school authorities will ensure that only 15 to 20 students are accommodated in a classroom.

However, attending offline classes were optional and parents could also opt for online classes.

