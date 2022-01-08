Maharashtra: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 15

Image credit: shutterstock.com Maharashtra schools will remain closed till February 15

The schools, colleges in Maharashtra will remain closed till February 15, 2022, the state government in a circular on January 8 mentioned. Meanwhile, the board exams (10th and 12th) students can continue with their activities. The measures have been taken due to sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

As per guidelines, the teachers can perform their administrative activities as permitted by School Education Department, Department of Skill and Entrepreneurship Development, other departments. "Exceptions if required by these departments and statutory authorities due to any exigency will have to be got approved by SDMA," it mentioned.

The competitive exams which was already scheduled will be held following Covid-19 protocols. "All competitive exams being held at national level shall be as per the GOI guidelines. Hall tickets for these exams shall be valid document to prove essential purpose for movement," the circular mentioned.

A series of restrictions were announced today by the Uddhav Thackeray government, under which large gatherings were barred, beauty salons, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and wellness centres were shut. Only vaccinated people will be allowed to take public transport. Under the new rules, cinema theatres will have to operate with 50 per cent capacity and will be closed from 10 pm to 8 am.