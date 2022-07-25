  • Home
Maharashtra School Teacher Ranjitsinh Disale Chosen For Abdul Kalam 'Pride Of India' Award

According to the letter-cum-invitation, Mr Disale will be given the award on July 27 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 25, 2022 9:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

Ranjitsinh Disale
Image credit: Twitter/@ranjitdisale

Ranjitsinh Disale, a recipient of the Global Teacher Award, from Maharashtra has been selected for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pride Of India Award for 2022. Mr Disale informed about the development by sharing a letter of the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation on Twitter. According to the letter-cum-invitation, Mr Disale will be given the award on July 27 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Mr Disale recently resigned as a Zilla Parishad teacher from the Solapur district to pursue higher studies in the USA. He won the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his efforts to promote education among girls as well as triggering a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

Mr Disale tweeted that it was a great pleasure to accept the award from the family of the late Kalam who taught our generation to dream big. "This award has certainly increased my responsibility," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

