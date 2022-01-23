Most Maharashtra Districts Ready To Start Schools From January 24: Varsha Gaikwad

Image credit: Shutterstock Schools across Maharashtra will reopen for physical classes for pre-primary and classes 1-12 students from January 24.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad reviewed preparedness for school reopening in the state with district officials, municipal and health authorities. The review meeting took place a day after the cabinet approved the reopening of schools from pre-primary to Class 12. During the meeting, Varsha Gaikwad said that most districts in the state have shown readiness to start schools on Monday, January 24.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "District education officials are in constant touch with collectors and CEOs of respective areas to ensure safe resumption of schools. Directed district administration to take decisions regarding reopening based on local conditions."

Ms Gaikwad also said that she has directed a special cell be formed to coordinate with the district administration to provide daily data on reopening, vaccination status of students, and health data. "Have directed that a special cell be formed to coordinate with district administration to provide daily data regarding reopening, vaccination status of students and health data. Have also asked district education officials to visit at least 3 schools per day to survey reopening, " the Education Minister added.

Reviewed preparedness for school reopening with district education officials, municipal and health authorities in the state. Most districts have shown readiness to start schools from Monday. pic.twitter.com/eUtsBGpn6Z — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2022

On January 20, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave the green signal for the proposal to reopen the schools from next Monday with full Covid protocols and SOPs. The move comes after many children expressed their desire to return to school through social media to CM Thackeray and other officials, besides a continuous dialogue between the government, the paediatric task force and education experts.

"Safe resumption of schools is our priority. We appeal to all stakeholders to come together to ensure continued education in a safe manner," Ms Gaikwad said.