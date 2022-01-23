  • Home
  • Education
  • Most Maharashtra Districts Ready To Start Schools From January 24: Varsha Gaikwad

Most Maharashtra Districts Ready To Start Schools From January 24: Varsha Gaikwad

During the meeting, Varsha Gaikwad said that most districts in Maharashtra have shown readiness to start schools from January 24.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 23, 2022 4:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

'3 Idiots' Fame School Yet To Get CBSE Affiliation After Over Two Decades Since Its Inception
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow; 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know
Manish Sisodia Hints At Delhi Schools Reopening. Here’s What The Minister Said
85% Students Of Delhi Govt Schools Received Covid Vaccine, Manish Sisodia Hints At Reopening Of Schools
Majority Of Parents In Maharashtra Unwilling To Send Children To School From January 24: Survey
CBSE Asks Schools To Encourage Students To Register For Watching Live Stream Of Republic Day Celebrations
Most Maharashtra Districts Ready To Start Schools From January 24: Varsha Gaikwad
Schools across Maharashtra will reopen for physical classes for pre-primary and classes 1-12 students from January 24.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad reviewed preparedness for school reopening in the state with district officials, municipal and health authorities. The review meeting took place a day after the cabinet approved the reopening of schools from pre-primary to Class 12. During the meeting, Varsha Gaikwad said that most districts in the state have shown readiness to start schools on Monday, January 24.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "District education officials are in constant touch with collectors and CEOs of respective areas to ensure safe resumption of schools. Directed district administration to take decisions regarding reopening based on local conditions."

Ms Gaikwad also said that she has directed a special cell be formed to coordinate with the district administration to provide daily data on reopening, vaccination status of students, and health data. "Have directed that a special cell be formed to coordinate with district administration to provide daily data regarding reopening, vaccination status of students and health data. Have also asked district education officials to visit at least 3 schools per day to survey reopening, " the Education Minister added.

On January 20, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave the green signal for the proposal to reopen the schools from next Monday with full Covid protocols and SOPs. The move comes after many children expressed their desire to return to school through social media to CM Thackeray and other officials, besides a continuous dialogue between the government, the paediatric task force and education experts.

"Safe resumption of schools is our priority. We appeal to all stakeholders to come together to ensure continued education in a safe manner," Ms Gaikwad said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Maharashtra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dibrugarh University Gets ISO Certification
Dibrugarh University Gets ISO Certification
'3 Idiots' Fame School Yet To Get CBSE Affiliation After Over Two Decades Since Its Inception
'3 Idiots' Fame School Yet To Get CBSE Affiliation After Over Two Decades Since Its Inception
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Sample Paper, Date Sheet, Deleted Syllabus Of Class 10, 12
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Sample Paper, Date Sheet, Deleted Syllabus Of Class 10, 12
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow; 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow; 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Ends Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Ends Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................