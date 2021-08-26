  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra School Curriculum Will Include Agriculture, Agronomy: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra School Curriculum Will Include Agriculture, Agronomy: Aaditya Thackeray

“The school curriculum in Maharashtra will now include Agriculture and Agronomy. A big thank you to @VarshaEGaikwad ji & @dadajibhuse ji for this incredible decision, laying the foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming,” the Yuva Sena President tweeted.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 5:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Schools Should Be Reopened, Provided All Adults Are Immunised: NTAGI's COVID-19 Group Chief
Karnataka CM Invites Agriculture Minister For Launch Of Scholarship Programme For Farmers' Children
RailTel Launches AI-Based Attendance For 48,000 Government Schools In Assam
Books Released In Urdu, Sanskrit To Help Raise Students' Awareness Of Sports
27% For OBC In Medical Colleges Gets High Court Nod
FYJC Admission 2021: First List Of Cut-Offs On August 27, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra School Curriculum Will Include Agriculture, Agronomy: Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray said school Curriculum in Maharashtra will now include Agriculture and Agronomy
New Delhi:

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said school Curriculum in the state will now include Agriculture and Agronomy. This will lay the “foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming,” Mr Thackeray said.

“The school curriculum in Maharashtra will now include Agriculture and Agronomy. A big thank you to @VarshaEGaikwad ji & @dadajibhuse ji for this incredible decision, laying the foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming,” the Yuva Sena President tweeted.

Early introduction of these subjects at school level will create sensitivity and awareness among students, regarding different issues faced by farmers, Mr Thackeray said, adding that students will find sustainable solutions to these challenges.

“India is an agrarian nation, and to formally incorporate the study of agriculture in school, will give a massive impetus and help facilitate creative innovation and research in the field,” the minister added.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad recently said the first list of cut-offs for admission to first year in junior colleges (FYJC) will be displayed on August 27.

This year, over 3.75 lakh students have applied for the first round, of whom around 3.06 lakh have been accepted.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: 2nd Shift Starts; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: 2nd Shift Starts; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Delhi Schools Reopening: Parents Divided Amid Concerns Around Imminent Third Covid Wave
Delhi Schools Reopening: Parents Divided Amid Concerns Around Imminent Third Covid Wave
Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools To Stage Protests From September 2 To Demand Resumption Of Physical Classes
Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools To Stage Protests From September 2 To Demand Resumption Of Physical Classes
After Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Becomes Second State To Implement NEP 2020
After Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Becomes Second State To Implement NEP 2020
IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation
IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................