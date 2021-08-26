Maharashtra School Curriculum Will Include Agriculture, Agronomy: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray said school Curriculum in Maharashtra will now include Agriculture and Agronomy

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said school Curriculum in the state will now include Agriculture and Agronomy. This will lay the “foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming,” Mr Thackeray said.

“The school curriculum in Maharashtra will now include Agriculture and Agronomy. A big thank you to @VarshaEGaikwad ji & @dadajibhuse ji for this incredible decision, laying the foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming,” the Yuva Sena President tweeted.

Early introduction of these subjects at school level will create sensitivity and awareness among students, regarding different issues faced by farmers, Mr Thackeray said, adding that students will find sustainable solutions to these challenges.

“India is an agrarian nation, and to formally incorporate the study of agriculture in school, will give a massive impetus and help facilitate creative innovation and research in the field,” the minister added.

