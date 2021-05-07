Maharashtra: Scholarship Test For Class 5, 8 Postponed To May 23

Maharashtra: MSCE scholarship test for students of Class 5 and Class 8 on May 23

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the scholarship test for students of Class 5 and Class 8. Earlier scheduled to be held on April 25, the scholarship test will now be conducted on May 23. The scholarship will be held offline as centre-based test in all the districts of the state.



While announcing the postponement, the council said: “The pre-upper primary scholarship examination for Class 5th and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination for Class 8 will now be held on May 23, 2021 in all the districts of Maharashtra.”

“Scholarship Examination - 2021: It will be held on May 23, 2021, instead of April 25, 2021,” read a statement on the MSCE website.

The scholarship test will comprise questions topics including First and Third Languages, Mathematics, General Knowledge and will be held for a duration of one hour 30 minutes for two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. As per the exam pattern, the difficulty level of questions will be 30 per cent easy, 40 per cent moderate level and the remaining 30 per cent will be of difficult level.

The application window for registering for the scholarship exam closed on April 10. The examination will be held in eight languages including Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Sindhi, Telugu and Kannad.