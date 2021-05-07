  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Scholarship Test For Class 5, 8 Postponed To May 23

Maharashtra: Scholarship Test For Class 5, 8 Postponed To May 23

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the scholarship test for students of Class 5 and Class 8. Earlier scheduled to be held on April 25, the scholarship test will now be conducted on May 23.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 7, 2021 5:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PIL To Vaccinate Students Appearing For Board Exams: High Court Seeks Centre, Delhi Government Stand
JEE Main 2021: Study Material, Tips And Tricks To Crack The Exam
NLU Consortium To Decide On CLAT 2021 Exam Date Soon
ICSI CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines To Follow
Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed
No Offline Exam In May, Online Exam After Assessing Local Conditions: UGC To Universities
Maharashtra: Scholarship Test For Class 5, 8 Postponed To May 23
Maharashtra: MSCE scholarship test for students of Class 5 and Class 8 on May 23
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the scholarship test for students of Class 5 and Class 8. Earlier scheduled to be held on April 25, the scholarship test will now be conducted on May 23. The scholarship will be held offline as centre-based test in all the districts of the state.

While announcing the postponement, the council said: “The pre-upper primary scholarship examination for Class 5th and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination for Class 8 will now be held on May 23, 2021 in all the districts of Maharashtra.”

“Scholarship Examination - 2021: It will be held on May 23, 2021, instead of April 25, 2021,” read a statement on the MSCE website.

The scholarship test will comprise questions topics including First and Third Languages, Mathematics, General Knowledge and will be held for a duration of one hour 30 minutes for two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. As per the exam pattern, the difficulty level of questions will be 30 per cent easy, 40 per cent moderate level and the remaining 30 per cent will be of difficult level.

The application window for registering for the scholarship exam closed on April 10. The examination will be held in eight languages including Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Sindhi, Telugu and Kannad.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools scholarships in india
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee Invites Applications For Online Course In Software Development
IIT Roorkee Invites Applications For Online Course In Software Development
AICTE Invites Applications For 2,500 Virtual Internships
AICTE Invites Applications For 2,500 Virtual Internships
Classes In Engineering, Professional Colleges To Begin On September 15
Classes In Engineering, Professional Colleges To Begin On September 15
PIL To Vaccinate Students Appearing For Board Exams: High Court Seeks Centre, Delhi Government Stand
PIL To Vaccinate Students Appearing For Board Exams: High Court Seeks Centre, Delhi Government Stand
IIT Madras Develops Blockchain-Based Healthcare Information System
IIT Madras Develops Blockchain-Based Healthcare Information System
.......................... Advertisement ..........................