Maharashtra SCERT Modifies Classes 10, 12 Question Banks Based On Deleted Syllabus

Maharashtra modifies question banks based on deleted syllabus (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has modified the Class 10 and Class 12 subject-wise question banks according to the deleted syllabus. To compensate for the loss due to the COVID-19 situation, the council has reduced the board exam syllabus upto 25 per cent as a one-time measure. However, the Class 10 and Class 12 question banks released earlier this week had questions from the deleted syllabus.

The Maharashtra SCERT has released Class 10 and Class 12 question banks to give an idea to the students appearing for the board exams. The students can refer to the questions banks to understand the pattern of questions based on the Maharashtra board exams syllabus.

Announcing this, SCERT in their Twitter handle said: “Questions will not appear on 25 per cent of the topics excluded from the syllabus and such questions are being omitted from the question bank.”

इ.१० वी व इ. १२ वीच्या प्रश्नपेढीचा वापर विद्यार्थ्यांना सरावासाठी, स्वयंअध्ययनासाठी करता येईल. अभ्यासक्रमातून वगळलेल्या २५% भागावर प्रश्न येणार नाहीत व प्रश्नपेढीतील असे प्रश्न वगळण्यात येत आहेत. उर्वरीत विषयांच्या प्रश्नपेढ्या लवकरच अपलोड केल्या जातील. @VarshaEGaikwad @vgarad pic.twitter.com/stD0W9Nq11 — State Council of Educational Research and Training (@scertmaha) March 17, 2021

The students can access the questions banks on the official website of Maharashtra Academic Authority (MAA) -- maa.ac.in.

The Class 10 question banks of History and Political Science, Geography, English 03 (First Language) and Aksharbharati are available in English language.

The Class 12 question banks are available for Arts, Commerce and Science students.

The written examinations of SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21. While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20.