To provide students of the state greater opportunity to study within Maharashtra, the state government will soon revise the eligibility criteria and other rules for admission to engineering and other technical vocational courses. Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, who also holds the Technical Education portfolio, said that the decision is “in the interest of the students of Maharashtra”.

“Admission eligibility and rules for admission to engineering and technical vocational courses in the state will soon be revised in the interest of the students of Maharashtra,” Mr. Samant said on social media.

“This will provide an opportunity to more and more students to get education in the state itself,” Mr. Samant added.

— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 30, 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Maharashtra government had previously decided not to conduct final exams of professional and non-professional courses.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to instruct regulatory bodies like All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) endorse state government's decision.