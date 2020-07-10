Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra Result 2020 Date Not Fixed Yet: SSC Result, HSC Result Details Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is yet to decide on dates for announcing the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and Maharashtra HSC result 2020, a board official told NDTV.

The Press Trust of India had earlier reported that dates for Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 results have been decided in a virtual meeting of the state education department, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

However, when asked about Maharashtra SSC result 2020 date and Maharashtra HSC result 2020 date, the official said that it will be informed once decided.

"We wouldn’t talk about any expected date. The moment we say an expected date, parents and students get confused and worried," the official said.

Previously, the Maharashtra government had decided to cancel the remaining SSC or class 10 examinations. The HSC or class 12 board exams were conducted successfully. The state government had also decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 examinations.

For the cancelled papers of Class 10, the board had decided to adopt an alternative formula to credit marks.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," an official statement said.

"An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical, and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject," the statement added.