  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Result 2020 Date Not Fixed Yet: SSC Result, HSC Result Details Here

Maharashtra Result 2020 Date Not Fixed Yet: SSC Result, HSC Result Details Here

Maharashtra Result Date 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is yet to decide dates for SSC result 2020 and HSC result 2020.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 4:53 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 Likely In July
Maharashtra HSC (12th) Result Not Today
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Announced, How To Apply For Recheck
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Delhi NCR Records Pass Percentage Of 99.68% In Class 10 And 97.82% In Class 12
JEECUP 2020 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held In September
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE And ISC Results Today; Know How To Check
Maharashtra Result 2020 Date Not Fixed Yet: SSC Result, HSC Result Details Here
Maharashtra Result 2020 Date Not Fixed Yet: SSC Result, HSC Result Details Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is yet to decide on dates for announcing the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and Maharashtra HSC result 2020, a board official told NDTV.

The Press Trust of India had earlier reported that dates for Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 results have been decided in a virtual meeting of the state education department, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

However, when asked about Maharashtra SSC result 2020 date and Maharashtra HSC result 2020 date, the official said that it will be informed once decided.

"We wouldn’t talk about any expected date. The moment we say an expected date, parents and students get confused and worried," the official said.

Previously, the Maharashtra government had decided to cancel the remaining SSC or class 10 examinations. The HSC or class 12 board exams were conducted successfully. The state government had also decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 examinations.

For the cancelled papers of Class 10, the board had decided to adopt an alternative formula to credit marks.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," an official statement said.

"An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical, and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject," the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra SSC result Maharashtra HSC result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Cancelled
NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Cancelled
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Released @ Results.cisce.org: Live Updates
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Released @ Results.cisce.org: Live Updates
Rajasthan Planning To Cut Short School Syllabus For Next Academic Year
Rajasthan Planning To Cut Short School Syllabus For Next Academic Year
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Announced, How To Apply For Recheck
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Announced, How To Apply For Recheck
“May All Your Dreams Come True”: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates ICSE Students
“May All Your Dreams Come True”: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates ICSE Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................