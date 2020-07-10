Maharashtra Result 2020 Date: HSC Result Expected Next Week, SSC Result By July-End

  • Home
Maharashtra Result Date 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is expected to declare SSC result 2020 by July-end and HSC result 2020 by the middle of July.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 3:36 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is expected to declare Maharashtra SSC result 2020 by July-end and Maharashtra HSC result 2020 by July 15, according to reports.

The Press Trust of India had earlier reported that dates for Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 results have been decided in a virtual meeting of the state education department, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

However, neither Maharashtra SSC result 2020 date, nor the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 date has been confirmed by the board yet.

Previously, the Maharashtra government had decided to cancel the remaining SSC or class 10 examinations. The HSC or class 12 board exams were conducted successfully. The state government had also decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 examinations.

For the cancelled papers of Class 10, the board had decided to adopt an alternative formula to credit marks.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," an official statement said.

"An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical, and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject," the statement added.

