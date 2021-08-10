Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses

MHT CET application window for admission to PG, professional programmes to reopen

The Maharashtra Government will reopen the Common Entrance Test (CET) application window for admission to postgraduate (PG) and professional courses. The CET for admission to PG and professional programmes is administered by the Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra. Students who have not yet registered for the programmes -- PG and Professional -- for the academic year 2021-22, can apply online afresh between August 12 and August 16.

The Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra, will also allow the students to modify and edit the particulars of the already filled in application forms from August 14 to August 16, 2021.

Announcing the reopening of MHT CET application form, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant in his Twitter handle said: “As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22, [students will be provided with an] opportunity to apply online from 12/08/2021 to 16/08/2021.”

दिनांक १२/०८/२०२१ ते दिनांक १६/०८/२०२१ या कालावधीत ऑनलाईन पध्दतीने अर्ज करण्यासाठी संधी देण्यात येत आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 10, 2021

“Candidates who have already registered are being given an opportunity to amend the application from 14/08/2021 to 16/08/2021. Candidates can visit the website -- mahacet.org for more information,” the minister added.