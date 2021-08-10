  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses

Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses

The Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra, will also allow the students to modify and edit the particulars of the already filled in application forms from August 14 to August 16, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 10:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Government Will Act After Studying High Court Decision To Cancel CET: Minister
MHT CET, TS EAMCET, AP EAPCET, BITSAT 2021: Latest News On Entrance Exams
MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Soon, Details Here
MHT CET 2021 Date Announced, Exam To Be Held In Two Phases
MHT CET 2021: No Exam For Arts, Science, Commerce Colleges, Says Maharashtra Minister
ICSE, CBSE Can Submit Question Banks To Maharashtra Board For CET: Bombay High Court
Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses
MHT CET application window for admission to PG, professional programmes to reopen
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Government will reopen the Common Entrance Test (CET) application window for admission to postgraduate (PG) and professional courses. The CET for admission to PG and professional programmes is administered by the Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra. Students who have not yet registered for the programmes -- PG and Professional -- for the academic year 2021-22, can apply online afresh between August 12 and August 16.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

The Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra, will also allow the students to modify and edit the particulars of the already filled in application forms from August 14 to August 16, 2021.

Announcing the reopening of MHT CET application form, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant in his Twitter handle said: “As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22, [students will be provided with an] opportunity to apply online from 12/08/2021 to 16/08/2021.”

“Candidates who have already registered are being given an opportunity to amend the application from 14/08/2021 to 16/08/2021. Candidates can visit the website -- mahacet.org for more information,” the minister added.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Application Form MHT CET Online Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
Maharashtra: Schools To Resume More Offline Classes From August 17
Maharashtra: Schools To Resume More Offline Classes From August 17
Working To Translate Technical Education Curriculum Into Official Language Under PM Leadership: Amit Shah
Working To Translate Technical Education Curriculum Into Official Language Under PM Leadership: Amit Shah
CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Date Sheets For Offline Exams
CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Date Sheets For Offline Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................