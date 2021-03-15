Maharashtra Releases Question Banks For Class 10, 12 Board Exams Students

  • Home
The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training has released subject-wise question banks to help the Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 10:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training has released subject-wise question banks to help the Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations. The question banks consist of multiple questions to give an idea to the students to appear for the main exams. The students can refer to the questions banks to understand the pattern of questions based on the board exams syllabus.

The students can access the questions banks on the official website of Maharashtra Academic Authority (MAA) maa.ac.in.

The Class 10 question banks of History and Political Science are available in English language and Maths-part 1, Maths-part 2 and Geography are available in Marathi language.

The Class 12 question banks are available for Arts, Commerce and Science students.

The students can find the question banks for Mathematics and statistics for Arts, Science and Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, and History.

The written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21. While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20

