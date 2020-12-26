Maharashtra Releases MHT CET 2021 Syllabus, Marking Scheme; Details Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the syllabus and marking scheme for the MHT CET 2021 exam. The MHT CET 2021, conducted for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) -- will be conducted in an online format. The questions of MHT CET 2021 will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus.

As per the MHT CET 2021 marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 Maharashtra syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of Maharashtra board. There is no provision for negative marking, according to the MHT CET 2021 marking scheme, and the difficulty level of MHT CET 2021 will be comparable to that of JEE Main and NEET.

The MHT CET 2021 questions will be set on the whole Maharashtra board 2021 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology except the portion deleted as a relief against COVID-19 from the Maharashtra board HSC syllabus.

The MHT CET 2021 will consist of three question papers of multiple choice questions and each paper, as per the MHT CET marking scheme 2021, will be of 100 marks. The duration to solve each subject (Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, and Biology) will be 90 minutes.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes including BE, BTech, BPharm and PharmD. Students seeking admission to undergraduate agriculture and allied courses, fisheries science and dairy technology programmes can also apply for MHT CET 2021.



