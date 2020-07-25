Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra Reduces Syllabus For Classes 11 and 12

The Maharashtra Government has approved the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) for reducing 25% of the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced.

MSCERT and the Maharashtra Government are not the first examination authority to come up with syllabus reduction as a similar decision was first taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, through her social media account, said: “Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 have been approved by the government.”

The CBSE, on July 7, announced that the board will reduce the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted the academic schedule all over the country. The decision was taken, as in the case of Maharashtra, to reduce the academic burden on students.

Maharashtra’s decision to cancel all final-year university exams has, however, come at odds with the Centre’s decision. The University Grants Commission had instructed universities to conduct final-year examinations by August-September, a decision that received backlash from students and academicians. Several states, including Maharashtra, have also written to the Centre asking it to revise the guidelines.

The matter is still pending in the Supreme Court and recently the UGC had reportedly stated that Maharashtra Government cannot take a decision on cancelling exams. The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on Thursday.