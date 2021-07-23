Maharashtra Reduces Classes 1-12 Syllabi By 25 Per Cent

Image credit: twitter.com/ANI Maharashtra school syllabus for 2021-22 reduced by 25 per cent: Varsha Gaikwad

Like last year, the Maharashtra government has decided to slash school syllabi for the 2021-22 academic year too, state’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. After discussions with stakeholders and considering the prevailing health emergency due to Covid, the state government has decided to revise syllabi for Classes 1 to 12, and reduce it by 25 per cent, the minister said on Friday.

“Based on deliberations held with various stakeholders & in view of prevailing health emergency, we have decided to revise the syllabus for Std 1 to 12 for the academic year 2021-22, and reduce it by 25 per cent like last year,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

The government has decided to reduce school syllabus considering the reduced time for classes and to ensure students meet the learning objective in a less stressful environment, the minister said.

The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) Maharashtra will soon notify the lesions dropped for the 2021-22 academic year, she said.

“The measure is being taken in view of the reduced time permitted for organising classes & to help students achieve the learning objectives in a less stressful environment.@scertmaha will soon notify details of lessons omitted from the respective textbooks,” the minister added.

Based on deliberations held with various stakeholders & in view of prevailing health emergency, we have decided to revise the syllabus for Std 1 to 12 for the academic year 2021-22, and reduce it by 25 per cent like last year. #syllabus@CMOMaharashtra@ajitpawarspeaks #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/II4QuYLEli — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 23, 2021

Earlier this month, Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 results were announced for over 16 lakh students. In the absence of board exams, the government has decided to conduct an optional common entrance test (CET) for admission to Class 11 or the first year of junior college.

Registration for Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 has already started. The exam will be conducted on August 21.