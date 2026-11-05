Maharashtra Raises Veterinary Interns' Monthly Stipend From Rs 11,000 To Rs 18,000

Maharashtra has increased the monthly internship stipend for final-year veterinary students from Rs 11,000 to Rs 18,000. The decision was taken by the state cabinet to provide financial support to students and encourage them to work in veterinary hospitals in rural and remote areas.
The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Maharashtra, shared the announcement on its official X account. Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said the revised stipend would benefit students studying at Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University.
पशुवैद्यकीय अभ्यासक्रमाच्या अंतिम वर्षातील विद्यार्थ्यांचा #इंटर्नशिप #निर्वाहभत्ता दरमहा ११ हजार रुपयांवरून १८ हजार रुपये करण्याचा निर्णय राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाने घेतला आहे. या निर्णयामुळे महाराष्ट्र पशु व मत्स्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठांतर्गत शिक्षण घेणाऱ्या विद्यार्थ्यांना आर्थिक दिलासा मिळणार असून, ग्रामीण भागातील पशुचिकित्सालयांमध्ये सेवा देण्यासाठी त्यांना अधिक प्रोत्साहन मिळेल, असे पर्यावरण व पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री पंकजा मुंडे यांनी सांगितले. यापैकी १५ हजार रुपये राज्य शासन, तर उर्वरित ३ हजार रुपये भारतीय कृषी अनुसंधान परिषद आणि महाराष्ट्र पशु व मत्स्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठाच्या निधीतून दिले जाणार आहेत. या निर्णयामुळे विद्यार्थ्यांना आर्थिक दिलासा मिळण्यासोबतच ग्रामीण व दुर्गम भागातील पशुचिकित्सालयांमध्ये सेवा देण्यासाठी प्रोत्साहन मिळेल. यामुळे प्रशिक्षित मनुष्यबळाची उपलब्धता वाढून पशुपालकांना दर्जेदार पशुवैद्यकीय सेवा मिळण्यास मदत होईल, असे पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री पंकजा मुंडे यांनी सांगितले. या निर्णयाबद्दल त्यांनी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे व सुनेत्रा अजित पवार यांचे आभार मानले. @Pankajamunde— MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 4, 2026
How Will The New Stipend Be Funded?
Under the revised arrangement, the Maharashtra government will provide Rs 15,000 per month towards the stipend. The remaining Rs 3,000 will come from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University.
The increased amount will support students during their compulsory internship, which gives them practical experience in veterinary hospitals and animal healthcare centres.
Why Has Maharashtra Increased The Stipend?
The state government aims to encourage more veterinary students to work in rural and remote areas. These regions often need trained professionals who can provide medical care to animals and support livestock farmers.
The government expects the move to improve the availability of veterinary staff in hospitals and make animal healthcare services more accessible to farmers. Munde thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar for approving the decision.
How Much Do Veterinary And Medical Interns Get In Other States?
The stipend increase comes amid demands for better compensation for students during their compulsory internships.
In Uttar Pradesh, the monthly stipend for medical interns was increased to Rs 25,000 in August 2026. The decision followed protests and demands from students for higher compensation.
Veterinary students at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, have also protested over their internship stipend. They demanded a monthly payment of Rs 25,000 and raised concerns about differences in the amounts offered by various institutions.