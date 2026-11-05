Maharashtra Raises Veterinary Interns' Monthly Stipend From Rs 11,000 To Rs 18,000

Maharashtra has increased the monthly internship stipend for final-year veterinary students from Rs 11,000 to Rs 18,000. The decision was taken by the state cabinet to provide financial support to students and encourage them to work in veterinary hospitals in rural and remote areas.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Maharashtra, shared the announcement on its official X account. Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said the revised stipend would benefit students studying at Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University.

How Will The New Stipend Be Funded?

Under the revised arrangement, the Maharashtra government will provide Rs 15,000 per month towards the stipend. The remaining Rs 3,000 will come from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University.

The increased amount will support students during their compulsory internship, which gives them practical experience in veterinary hospitals and animal healthcare centres.

Why Has Maharashtra Increased The Stipend?

The state government aims to encourage more veterinary students to work in rural and remote areas. These regions often need trained professionals who can provide medical care to animals and support livestock farmers.

The government expects the move to improve the availability of veterinary staff in hospitals and make animal healthcare services more accessible to farmers. Munde thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar for approving the decision.

How Much Do Veterinary And Medical Interns Get In Other States?

The stipend increase comes amid demands for better compensation for students during their compulsory internships.

In Uttar Pradesh, the monthly stipend for medical interns was increased to Rs 25,000 in August 2026. The decision followed protests and demands from students for higher compensation.

Veterinary students at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, have also protested over their internship stipend. They demanded a monthly payment of Rs 25,000 and raised concerns about differences in the amounts offered by various institutions.