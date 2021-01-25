  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27

Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27

Indian states including Maharashtra, Punjab and Manipur are expected to reopen their schools from January 27. Many states including Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Mizoram and Kerala have already reopened the schools.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 8:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Addresses Teachers' Union
Around 100 Students To Watch Republic Day Parade From Prime Minister's Box
Maharashtra :Reopening Of Schools A Relief In Rural Areas, Feel Teachers
CBSE Restructures Affiliation System; Process To Be Completely Digital
Mizoram Schools Reopen For Classes 10,12
Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
New Delhi:

Various Indian states including Maharashtra, Punjab and Manipur are expected to reopen their schools from January 27. While many states including Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Mizoram and Kerala have already reopened the schools, there are still several states which have not planned the reopening of the schools.

Read More|| State-Wise Time Table Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

States are reopening their schools in a phased manner specially for Classes 10 and 12 to help the students prepare for the upcoming CBSE board exams and state board exams. The Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) will be starting the board exams for Class 10 from February 1 onward followed by Uttar Pradesh from February 3.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has planned to reopen its schools for Classes 5 to 12 in its rural area in Thane from January 27 onward. As per an official release, district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde issued directions to reopen schools of all mediums, including ashram schools, which have remained shut since the last 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state reopened schools from classes 5 to 8 last week in the rest of the regions.

Punjab

The Punjab government will be reopening all the schools for Classes 3 and 4 from January 27. The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools. Students of Classes 1 and 2 will be attending the schools from February 1 onward. Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

Manipur

Manipur will be reopening all its schools and colleges from January 27 onward. The schools will only be reopened for Classes 9 to 12. All the educational institutions have been directed to strictly comply with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Click here for more Education News
online classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’: Students Demand CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’: Students Demand CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2020 Answer Key, Result Expected Soon
All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2020 Answer Key, Result Expected Soon
CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar
CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................