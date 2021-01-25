Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27

Various Indian states including Maharashtra, Punjab and Manipur are expected to reopen their schools from January 27. While many states including Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Mizoram and Kerala have already reopened the schools, there are still several states which have not planned the reopening of the schools.

States are reopening their schools in a phased manner specially for Classes 10 and 12 to help the students prepare for the upcoming CBSE board exams and state board exams. The Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) will be starting the board exams for Class 10 from February 1 onward followed by Uttar Pradesh from February 3.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has planned to reopen its schools for Classes 5 to 12 in its rural area in Thane from January 27 onward. As per an official release, district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde issued directions to reopen schools of all mediums, including ashram schools, which have remained shut since the last 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state reopened schools from classes 5 to 8 last week in the rest of the regions.

Punjab

The Punjab government will be reopening all the schools for Classes 3 and 4 from January 27. The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools. Students of Classes 1 and 2 will be attending the schools from February 1 onward. Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

Manipur

Manipur will be reopening all its schools and colleges from January 27 onward. The schools will only be reopened for Classes 9 to 12. All the educational institutions have been directed to strictly comply with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).