Maharashtra Proposes Free Education Till Class 12 For Children Who Lost Parents to Covid

The Maharashtra Government has proposed free education for children till Class 12 who have lost their parents to Covid, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 27, 2021 10:06 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Government has proposed free education for children till Class 12 who have lost their parents to Covid, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. A proposal to the Maharashtra Chief Minister was made saying that the Department of Higher and Technical Education will bear the expenses of the children till Class 12 who were orphaned by Covid.

Ms Gaikwad in her social media handle said that the Department will take the “responsibility of free education up to 12th standard” for these children.

Earlier today, the Kerala Government also announced similar developments. The government has announced a special package of Rs 3 lakh as immediate relief and a monthly aid of Rs 2,000 to the children orphaned due to Covid, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also said that educational expenses by the government will be borne till their graduation. The monthly aid of Rs 2,000 will be provided till the students attain the age of 18 years.

The Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand governments as well had previously announced financial support and free education for children whose parents died of Covid.

While the Delhi Government has announced Rs 2,500 per month to those children orphaned due to COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh will provide Rs 5,000 per month and Chhattisgarh will provide a stipend of Rs 500 from Classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12.

