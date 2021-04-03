  • Home
Maharashtra To Promote State Board Students Of Classes 1-8 Without Exams; Decision On Classes 9, 11 Soon

Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement as she said that due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the state education department has taken the decision to give automatic promotion.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 3, 2021 3:00 pm IST

Maharashtra To Promote State Board Students Of Classes 1-8 Without Exams; Decision On Classes 9, 11 Soon
Maharashtra to promote state board students of Classes 1-8: Varsha Gaikwad
New Delhi:

Maharashtra will be promoting the state board students of Class 1 to Class 8 without any final examinations. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement as she said that due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the state education department has taken the decision to give automatic promotion.

Varsha Gaikwad said that, "In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations".

She further said that the government is yet to take a decision regarding students of Classes 9 and 11.

The Maharashtra Secondary Education Board had earlier announced dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21. Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Board will conduct practical examinations of HSC and SSC in April and May.

Maharashtra Education board
