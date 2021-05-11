Maharashtra Postpones Scholarship Test For Class 5, 8 Scheduled On May 23

Maharashtra postpones scholarship test for Class 5, 8

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the scholarship test for students of Class 5 and Class 8 considering the surge in COVID-19 cases. The new date for the Pre-Higher Secondary Scholarship Examination for the students of Class 5 and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination for the students of Class 8 has not been announced yet. The MSCE scholarship exam was scheduled to be held offline as centre-based test in all the districts of Maharashtra on May 23.

This year as many as 47,662 schools of Maharashtra have registered for the scholarship examination. A total of 6,32,478 students of which 3,88,335 students from Class 5 and 2,44,143 students from Class 8 will appear for this examination.

While announcing the postponement, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said: “In view of the increasing prevalence of corona, the Pre-Higher Secondary Scholarship Examination (Class 5) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (Class 8) to be held on the same day in all the districts on 23rd May 2021 has been postponed immediately.”

This is the second time that the Pre-Higher Secondary Scholarship Examination for the students of Class 5 and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination for the students of Class 8 have been postponed. Earlier scheduled to be held on April 25, the scholarship test was postponed to May 23.

The scholarship test will comprise questions topics including First and Third Languages, Mathematics, General Knowledge and will be held for a duration of one hour 30 minutes for two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. As per the exam pattern, the difficulty level of questions will be 30 per cent easy, 40 per cent moderate level and the remaining 30 per cent will be of difficult level. The examination will be held in eight languages including Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Sindhi, Telugu and Kannad.