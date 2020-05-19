Image credit: CMO Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing the public

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that the state plans to start online learning and other digital medium options in schools as the state continues to be in a lockdown due to high number of coronavirus infections .

Mr Uddhav Thackeray said that the plan will be developed after studying the schools and consulting experts in the field of education and technology. Mr Thackeray’s directions came as he was reviewing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the schools and colleges.

Mr Thackeray, through the Chief Minister’s Office’s official social media account, said: “If schools cannot be started to prevent the spread of the virus, then online-learning, digital medium options will have to be considered. Internet service is available in the city. Therefore, online, virtual classroom options can be used in this place.”

राज्यातील जास्तीत जास्त विद्यार्थ्यांना ऑनलाईन, ई-लर्निंग डिजीटल क्लास या माध्यमातून सामावून घेणारी प्रणाली विकसित करावी लागेल. त्यासाठी शिक्षण आणि तंत्रज्ञान क्षेत्रातील तज्ज्ञांशी बोलून राज्यातील शाळांचा अभ्यास करून आराखडा तयार करण्यात यावा, असे निर्देशही मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी दिले. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 19, 2020

Educational institutions across the country were forced shut on March 16 following the rising threat of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Mr Uddhav Thackeray said that the school system should be able to accommodate more students through online and digital classrooms.

Mr Thackeray said: “The system needs to be developed to accommodate more and more students in the state through online, e-learning digital classes. The Chief Minister also directed that a plan should be prepared by studying the schools in the state by talking to experts in the field of education and technology.”