Maharashtra Open School MSBOS Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Declared, Steps To Check

MSBOS Class 5, 8 Open School Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS on Wednesday, April 20 declared the result for Class 5 and 8 open school examinations. Students who have appeared for the MSBOS 5th, 8th open school examination can check their result on the official websites- msos.ac.in, msbos.mh-ssc.in. The candidates must note that the marks they will download today will only be a scorecard. The MSBOS pass certificate will be issued in due course of time.

The Class 5 and 8 open school examinations conducted between December 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022. The MSBOS exam was conducted in all six division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), including Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

MSBOS 5th, 8th Open School Results 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites-- msos.ac.in, msbos.mh-ssc.in On the homepage, click on the "Maharashtra Open School Result 2022" link Enter all the required credentials and click on submit The MSBOS 5th and 8th open school results will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future references.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board is likely to announce the SSC, 10th, HSC, 12th exam results by mid-May. According to the schedule, the FYJC, Class 11 admission will begin on May 17. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022 once released will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in.