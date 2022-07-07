  • Home
Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Science Degree

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was on Thursday conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 8:13 pm IST | Source: PTI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Image credit: Twitter/@OfficeOfNG
Nagpur:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was on Thursday conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola. Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union minister for road transport and highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduating students were present on the occasion. Graduates who received gold medals and other prizes were felicitated on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Nitin Gadkari
