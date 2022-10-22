Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 registration last date today

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration today October 22. The official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration. Registered candidates can pay the counselling fee till October 23. The Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting the NEET UG 2022 counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government- aided, private and minority colleges across the state.

Applicants registered for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling can upload scanned copy (coloured) of original documents till October 24, 2022. The online filling of preferences will be condcuted from October 21 to October 27, 2022. The Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be released on October 25, while the CAP round 1 selection list will be released on October 28, 2022. Candidates shortlisted in Maharashtra NEET UG seat allocation need to join the allotted college with original documents by November 4.

