Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Selection List Against CAP Round-1 Out For MBBS, BDS Seats

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round-1 list out

The provisional selection list against Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-1 is out for admission to MBBS and BDS seats. Candidates allotted seats in the CAP round-1 in Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 can report to the respective medical colleges by November 4 (5:30 pm). The admitting colleges, a statement on the Maharashtra CAP round-1 provisional selection list said, will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the medical aspirant. The provisional selection list is available at cetcell.net.in.

In order to proceed with the reporting of Maharashtra NEET UG round-1 CAP, medical aspiranst will have to produce certain documents at the time of verification. These include:

NEET UG 2022 admit card

Maharashtra NEET UG application form print

NEET UG 2022 score card

Valid photo ID proof

Domicile Certificate

HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for date of birth)

Aadhar card

Medical fitness certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: CAP Round-1 Provisional Selection List Key Points