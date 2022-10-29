Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Selection List Against CAP Round-1 Out For MBBS, BDS Seats
The cetcell.net.in has made the provisional selection list against Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-1 available for admission to MBBS and BDS seats.
The provisional selection list against Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-1 is out for admission to MBBS and BDS seats. Candidates allotted seats in the CAP round-1 in Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 can report to the respective medical colleges by November 4 (5:30 pm). The admitting colleges, a statement on the Maharashtra CAP round-1 provisional selection list said, will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the medical aspirant. The provisional selection list is available at cetcell.net.in.
In order to proceed with the reporting of Maharashtra NEET UG round-1 CAP, medical aspiranst will have to produce certain documents at the time of verification. These include:
- NEET UG 2022 admit card
- Maharashtra NEET UG application form print
- NEET UG 2022 score card
- Valid photo ID proof
- Domicile Certificate
- HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet
- SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for date of birth)
- Aadhar card
- Medical fitness certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: CAP Round-1 Provisional Selection List Key Points
- Last Date of joining the respective college: November 4 up to 5:30 pm (including holiday).
- Last Date to fill the Status Retention Form at College: November 4 up to 5.30 pm (including holiday).
- Admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEETUG 2022 brochure.
- Candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled.
- This seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI, NMC, DCI and affiliated to MUHS, Nashik only.