Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Selection List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 CAP round 1 selection list today, October 28.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 6:17 pm IST

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Selection List Today
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 CAP round 1 selection list today, October 28. Candidates registered for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling can check the selection list on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Aspirant shortlisted in Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 selection list will get admissions into MBBS, BDS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government- aided, private and minority colleges across the state.

To check and download the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round 1 allotment letter, candidates need to login with their email ID or mobile number and password. The candidates selected in round 1 seat allotment have to report at the allotted called and confirm their joining status between October 29 and November 4. Candidates must produce the original documents and NEET allotment letter for verification while reporting at the allotted college.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • NEET UG 2022 admit card
  • Maharashtra NEET UG application form print
  • NEET UG 2022 score card
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Domicile Certificate
  • HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet
  • SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for date of birth)
  • Aadhar card
  • Medical fitness certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Selection List: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round 1 selection list
  3. Enter the required credentials and submit
  4. Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 round 1 selection list will appear on the screen
  5. Download the selection list PDF and take a print out for further reference.
NEET 2022
