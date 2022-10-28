Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Selection List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Selection List Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 CAP round 1 selection list today, October 28. Candidates registered for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling can check the selection list on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Aspirant shortlisted in Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 selection list will get admissions into MBBS, BDS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government- aided, private and minority colleges across the state.

To check and download the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round 1 allotment letter, candidates need to login with their email ID or mobile number and password. The candidates selected in round 1 seat allotment have to report at the allotted called and confirm their joining status between October 29 and November 4. Candidates must produce the original documents and NEET allotment letter for verification while reporting at the allotted college.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

NEET UG 2022 admit card

Maharashtra NEET UG application form print

NEET UG 2022 score card

Valid photo ID proof

Domicile Certificate

HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for date of birth)

Aadhar card

Medical fitness certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Selection List: How To Check