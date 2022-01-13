Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Date Extended; Details Here

Maharashtra NEET counselling dates extended

The state common entrance test cell (CET cell) has extended the last date to register for NEET UG counselling for the 85 per cent state medical seats. Now the last date to submit the application form is January 17.

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and BSc (Nursing) courses.

While announcing the extension of NEET UG registration last date, the administering body has said that the applicants will be required to fill only the NEET Roll Number and Application Number needs to be filled up during the online registration process. “No other Rank should be entered,” it added.

The Schedule for Provisional Merit List Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III and CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling: Application Process

Go to cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021 On the home page, click on New Registration Key in information including NEET UG roll number, NEET UG application number, NEET percentile scores obtained in all the sections and contact details on the next window Submit Login again with system-generated IDs, attach documents in specified formats Pay the applicable fees and submit the Maharashtra NEET counselling application form

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the all India quota NEET counselling schedule soon. NEET counselling 2021 for 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted online at mcc.nic.in.

Source: cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021