  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Date Extended; Details Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Date Extended; Details Here

The state common entrance test cell (CET cell) has extended the last date to register for NEET UG counselling for the 85 per cent state medical seats. Now the last date to submit the application form is January 17.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 1:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Consider Tamil Nadu's Demand Favourably For NEET Exemption, CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi
NEET UG Counselling 2021: FORDA Requests MCC To Begin The Process “At The Earliest”
NEET: Rajasthan HC Asks NTA To Admit Pakistani Immigrant Provisionally To Medical College
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Schedule Soon; Last Date To Pay Fee, Upload Documents
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Date Extended; Details Here
Maharashtra NEET counselling dates extended
New Delhi:

The state common entrance test cell (CET cell) has extended the last date to register for NEET UG counselling for the 85 per cent state medical seats. Now the last date to submit the application form is January 17.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and BSc (Nursing) courses.

While announcing the extension of NEET UG registration last date, the administering body has said that the applicants will be required to fill only the NEET Roll Number and Application Number needs to be filled up during the online registration process. “No other Rank should be entered,” it added.

The Schedule for Provisional Merit List Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III and CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling: Application Process

  1. Go to cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021
  2. On the home page, click on New Registration
  3. Key in information including NEET UG roll number, NEET UG application number, NEET percentile scores obtained in all the sections and contact details on the next window
  4. Submit
  5. Login again with system-generated IDs, attach documents in specified formats
  6. Pay the applicable fees and submit the Maharashtra NEET counselling application form

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the all India quota NEET counselling schedule soon. NEET counselling 2021 for 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted online at mcc.nic.in.

maharashtra neet counselling 2021 dates, ntaneet, neet ss result 2021, neet nta.nic.in, neet pg 2022 exam date, neet 2021 question paper, mahacet neet ug 2021, neet ug 2022 exam date, kea.kar.nic, dme.mponline.gov.in neet ug 2021, info.mahacet.org neet ug 2021, www.neet.nta.nic,Source: cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra NEET admission NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Registration For OJEE 2021 Counselling Starts For MBBS, BDS Courses
Registration For OJEE 2021 Counselling Starts For MBBS, BDS Courses
Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check
Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check
CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile; 7 Are Engineers
CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile; 7 Are Engineers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................