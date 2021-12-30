Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Today; Details Here

  • Home
Maharashtra NEET Counselling: Medical aspirants will be able to register and apply online for NEET UG counselling at the official website -- info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG. The last date to apply online for the state medical seats is January 5.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 30, 2021 8:45 am IST

Application for Maharashtra NEET counselling will begin today
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will start NEET UG Counselling 2021 from today, December 30, for the state quota seats. Medical aspirants will be able to register and apply online for NEET UG counselling at the official website -- info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG. The last date to apply online for the state medical seats is January 5, 2022. However, the last date to upload coloured scanned copy of original required documents is January 6, 2022 (5pm).

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and BSc (Nursing) courses. The Maharashtra NEET provisional merit list will be released on January 8.

“The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered,” an official statement said.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

  • Candidates need to upload these documents at the time of registration
  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • HSC (Class 12) marks sheet
  • SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card
  • Domicile certificate
  • Medical fitness certificate

In addition to these, candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to submit certain documents including caste certificates and domicile certificates.

“It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and also familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses,” the Maharashtra NEET counselling official statement added.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Information Bulletin

