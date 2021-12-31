Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Process

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2021 application begins at cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021

The registration for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling has started on Thursday, December 30 for the state quota seats. Aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses will now be able to register and apply online for NEET UG counselling at cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021. The last date to apply online for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling is January 5, 2022. However, the last date to upload coloured scanned copy of original required documents is January 6, 2022 (5pm).

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and BSc (Nursing) courses. The Maharashtra NEET provisional merit list will be released on January 8.

“The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered,” an official statement said.

